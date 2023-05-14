Next K’taka CM: DK Shivakumar vs Siddaramaiah

On Sunday the Congress woke up to a poster war after supporters of state boss DK Shivakumar and the outgoing Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah plastered the capital with posters demanding their ‘man’ be appointed chief minister.

Widely seen as the Congress’ point man in the southern state, DK Shivakumar made his (first) play for the chief minister’s post yesterday evening, shortly after outgoing chief minister Basavaraj Bommai conceded defeat. In the other corner is Siddaramaiah – another battle-hardened veteran politician and one who has served as both chief minister and deputy chief minister.