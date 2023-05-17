Stalin inaugurates T Nagar skywalk bridge

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated a 570-meter long and 4.2-meter wide skywalk bridge connecting the Mambalam railway station and T Nagar bus terminus. Considered one of the longest skywalks in the country, it is equipped with escalator and lift facilities and also ensures public safety with CCTV cameras installed, and a connection to the police control room. Additionally, it provides bins and restroom facilities. The entire bridge has been lit up with lights to facilitate the public.