India reports 906 new covid cases in a day

New Delhi: Since the onset of the pandemic three years ago, India has witnessed over 44.9 million cases and 531,814 fatalities. The latest surge in infections is attributed to the XBB.1.16 variant of the virus, but numbers are now showing a declining trend, scientists say.

Experts note that the virus is primarily afflicting elderly individuals and those with pre-existing health conditions. Hence, the urgency for these demographics to get their covid-19 booster shots. This advice comes amid growing evidence of ‘hybrid immunity’ in the population – immunity gained both from vaccination and previous infection.