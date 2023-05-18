K’taka CM drama ends: Siddaramaiah to be next CM, DKS appointed DyCM

After three days of regular meetings, the Congress finally ended the suspense and decided to announce party veteran leader Siddaramaiah as the next Karnataka Chief Minister and its state unit chief D.K. Shivakumar as his deputy.

According to party sources, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge after several round of meetings with the senior party leaders and the two Karnataka leaders finally came to a conclusion that Opposition Leader of outgoing Assembly Siddaramaiah will be the next new Chief Minister of the southern state and Shivakumar as the state’s deputy Chief Minister.

The announcement will be made on Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting in Bengaluru.

The party source said that the swearing-in ceremony will take place on May 20 afternoon in Bengaluru.

The Congress was facing a major challenge as both veteran leaders — Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were vying for the top post in the state.