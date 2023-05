New Delhi: India has recorded 552 new coronavirus infections while the active cases have decreased to 6,591 from 7,104, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The number of deaths has increased to 5,31,849 with six deaths which includes three fatalities reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,87,891).