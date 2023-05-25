India Yamaha Motor (IYM) along with its authorised dealership SS Moto Corpz & Phoenix Motors organized the ‘Mega Mileage Challenge Activity’ in Trichy. A press release said that around 56 Yamaha customers participated in the activity and took part in several engagement activities. The objective of conducting the Mega Mileage Challenge Activity is to create awareness among a larger audience on the superior mileage of Yamaha Hybrid scooters which includes Fascino 125 Fi Hybrid, Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid, the release added. The release further said that the Mega Mileage Challenge activity in Trichy commenced with a briefing session provided to the participants, where they received information from the experts regarding efficient riding behaviour and the predetermined route for the ride.