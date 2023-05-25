EPS takes a dig at CM’s foreign trip

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit to Singapore and Japan was only a “pleasure trip” and nothing to do with wooing investors to the State. The AIADMK leader, in a statement, claimed that during his regime, the global investors meet, which was conducted in 2019, has attracted investment to the tune of Rs 3,00,501 crore by signing a total of 304 memorandum of understanding with the companies. “The investment also helped to generate 10,844 employment opportunities,” he said adding that of the total agreements about 27% work has started within one year. Pointing out that in 2020 due to Covid-19 situation, it was delayed to set up new industries, Palaniswami said: “However, in 2021 beginning, the work to establish industries have stared”.