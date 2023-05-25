‘TN govt keen to expedite welfare measures’

To expedite the delivery of welfare projects to the people and implement development works efficiently, the state government has appointed four ministers as in-charge of a district each. These ministers would coordinate with district Collectors, district monitoring officers and other department officials in expediting development works and delivery of welfare measures to the people there. They also have the responsibility to oversee disaster relief during natural calamities and the spread of diseases in the respective districts they are in-charge. As per the order issued by Chief Secretary V Irai Anbu dated May 22, Handloom Minister R Gandhi would be in charge of the works in Tiruvallur, replacing Food Minister R Sakkarapani who would now oversee project delivery in Krishnagiri.