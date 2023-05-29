China PC market suffers 24% decline, Lenovo leads

The PC (desktop, notebook and workstation) shipments to mainland China posted a 24 per cent year-on-year decline in the first quarter, shipping only 8.9 million units. Desktop (including desktop workstations) shipments dropped 28 per cent to 2.8 million units, while notebook (including mobile workstations) shipments were down 22 per cent to 6.1 million units, according to Canalys data. The tablet market, on the other hand, experienced growth, with total shipments increasing 38 per cent to 6.5 million units. Apple led the tablet market as it more than doubled its shipments to 2.5 million units. Lenovo remained the top vendor in mainland China but posted a 24 per cent decline as it shipped 3.3 million units in Q1.