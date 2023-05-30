Jadeja dedicates CSK’s 5th IPL crown to MS Dhoni

Ravindra Jadeja who starred with the crucial wicket of Shubman Gill and final-over heroics with the bat for Chennai Super Kings in a thrilling final against Gujarat Titans, dedicated CSK’s fifth IPL crown to MS Dhoni. After the match, Ravindra Jadeja thanked the CSK fans for braving the rain which washed out play on Sunday and forced the final into the Reserve Day. Even then, there was a delay of 2 hours and 20 minutes after rain interrupted CSK’s chase after just three balls. Jadeja also dedicated the victory to Dhoni. “Feeling amazing winning fifth title in front of my home crowd. They’ve come in big numbers to support CSK. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night. “Want to say big congratulations to CSK fans. Want to dedicate this win to one of the special members of our team – MS Dhoni. I was just thinking that I need to swing hard no matter what. Yeah, anything can happen. I was looking to hit straight because Mohit can bowl slower ones. Want to say congratulations to each and every fan of CSK. Just keep cheering the way you’ve been cheering,” Jadeja said.