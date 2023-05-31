Adani Transmission Q4 net profit jumps 85 pc to Rs 439.60 crore

Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL) has posted an 85.48 per cent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 439.60 crore during the March FY23 quarter, helped by higher income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 237 crore during the January-March quarter of the preceding 2021-22 financial year (FY), the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday. The total income of the company increased to Rs 3,494.84 crore from Rs 3,165.35 crore in the year-ago quarter. For the whole FY23, the net profit rose to Rs 1,280.60 crore from Rs 1,235.75 crore recorded in FY22. Total income during the entire fiscal stood at Rs 13,840.46 crore, up from Rs 11,861.47 crore in FY22.