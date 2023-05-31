CM to inspect delta areas 5 June

Chief Minister MK Stalin will inspect the desilting work in the Delta districts on June 5.

Every year, water would be released from Mettur dam for irrigation purposes on June 12.

A week before the release of water, the Chief Minister would be visiting the areas.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will release water from Mettur Dam for delta irrigationJune 12 for Kuruvai cultivation. He will also participate in the centenary celebrations of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and unveil his statue in Salem on June 11.

Kuruvai crop is cultivated across four lakh acres of land in the delta districts of Trichy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karur, Ariyalur, Perambalur, Pudukkottai and Cuddalore.