CSK holds special prayer at TTD temple

After recording a stunning win in the IPL 2023 final, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) management held a special prayer at a Chennai temple on Tuesday. During the special puja, the IPL trophy was placed at the feet of Sri Venkateshwara Swami at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) temple in Thyagaraya Nagar in Chennai.

CSK officials were seen bringing the IPL 2023 trophy straight from the Chennai airport to the temple. A special prayer was conducted at the temple while no players or members of the support staff were at the venue.

CSK have made it a customary routine to bring the IPL trophy to the famous TTD temple in Chennai. In 2021, former Indian cricket board (BCCI) president N Srinivasan and his daughter Rupa Gurunath had attended the prayer. Srinivasan is the owner of CSK.

Chennai Super Kings on Monday claimed a record-equalling fifth IPL title after defeating Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets in a thrilling showdown at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.