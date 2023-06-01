China’s Wang Xinyu claims first main draw win in French Open

China’s Wang Xinyu secured her first main draw win at the French Open as the world No. 80 stunned 31st-seeded Marie Bouzkova of the Czech Republic 6-4, 7-6(5) to advance into the women’s singles second round, here. The 21-year-old, having already made it into the same stage twice at the Australian Open, had lost four consecutive first-round matches on clay this season. “I’m happy with my win today. Honestly, I’ve been progressing on clay this season, trying to find my way on this surface. It was a big inspiration for me to win the match,” Wang said in her post-match press conference on Tuesday. Bouzkova was clinical in the second set, surging to a 4-1 lead thanks to two breaks in the first and fifth games. But Wang stayed calm to claw back, clinching a key break when her Czech opponent was serving for the set at 5-4, a Xinhua report said.