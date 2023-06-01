Cats can transmit Covid-19, reveals study

Cats can play a role in the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that caused Covid-19, and their contaminated environment can be infectious, according to new research. Researchers from the Wageningen University and Research in the Netherlands conducted a study in 16 cats which were either directly exposed to SARS-CoV-2 virus obtained from a naturally-infected human patient, exposed indirectly from the directly exposed cat or exposed from the pen in which the infected cat was housed. Cats were sampled for 3 weeks, starting on the day of direct exposure to the virus. Nasal samples and oropharyngeal samples were taken 3 times during this period. Oral and rectal samples were taken 15 times during this period. Transmissions of SARS-CoV-2 between cats, through both direct and indirect contact, were evaluated.