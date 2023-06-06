Asia Cup: Pak to pull out of tournament?

Lahore: Left with no option after Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan backed out of their proposed ‘Hybrid Model’, hosts Pakistan may pull out of the Asia Cup 2023 in September.

According to the ‘Hybrid Model’ proposed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Najam Sethi, Pakistan were to conduct 3 to 4 games of the Asia Cup in their country, while the rest of the matches involving India could be held at a neutral venue.

The idea was floated after India refused to travel to Pakistan because of security concerns. However, it has become clear now that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have all backed the BCCI’s push for moving the tournament out of Pakistan.

“It is just a formality now that the Asian Cricket Council executive board members meet virtually or a proper meeting is called later this month. But the PCB is now aware that Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are not backing their hybrid model proposal for the Asia Cup,” said a well-informed source said.