Chariot fete at Kanchi Varadaraja Swamy temple

Devotees thronged in large numbers to seek the blessings of the Almighty at Kanchipuram Sri Varadaraja Perumal temple as part of the ‘Thiru Ther’ fete today.

The seventh day of the annual brahmotsavam at the temple would see the Almighty with his consorts decked up and taken out on rounds in temple car.

As the ‘ther’ began its procession, devotees chanted Govinda Govinda. Special arrangements are being made to control crowd and ensure hassle-free darshan for the peopl by the district administration.