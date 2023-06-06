‘I am ready’: Joe Root insists on his readiness despite lack of IPL action

England batter Joe Root has affirmed his preparedness for the upcoming Ashes series despite warming the bench for the majority of the last two months in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Root, who was signed by Rajasthan Royals for INR 1 crore, played just three times for the Royals and batted only once, making 10 off 15 balls. However, he made a fluent 56 during England’s 10-wicket win over Ireland at Lord’s on Saturday, which was his first red-ball innings since the Wellington Test against New Zealand in February. He also joined the esteemed company of Alastair Cook as only the second England player to surpass the milestone of 11,000 Test runs after his 56-run innings against Ireland. Root believes he learned more from being in India than he would have done playing division two championship cricket for Yorkshire. “Championship cricket is the bedrock of our domestic game and I am not trying to bag it with what I say here. I am not saying it’s not important or a good standard. But for where I am in my career, am I going to learn more about myself in that environment? “Am I really going to be prepared better for an Ashes series facing lower-pace bowling on some nibbly wickets, when hopefully we will play on good pitches against high pace and a high-quality spinner? I don’t think so,” Root told Daily Mail. The 32-year-old also feels he gained invaluable knowledge from legends like Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara during his IPL stint in India and finds himself well-prepared for a challenging summer ahead. “By going to India, learning and experiencing something new, talking and discussing the game with some of the greats, like Kumar Sangakkara and Brian Lara – I thought that would set me up best to perform well and get the best out of myself. I feel ready, I have another week’s prep, and we have some time together as a squad,” Root said.