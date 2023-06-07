Alcaraz decimates Stefanos Tsitsipas

World number one Carlos Alcaraz defeated two-time Grand Slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-2, 6-1, 7-6(5) on June 6 night. He has now secured his place in the semi-final to face Novak Djokovic on June 9 at Roland-Garros. After winning the match, Alcaraz said, “This match, it is one everyone wants to watch. I would say it will be a really good match to play and to watch as well. I really want to play this match well,” as per the official website of Roland Garros. “Schedule has been a little bit difficult the last few days. I had some late-night sessions. Not super late, but late enough for me to kind of have my sleep schedule ruined, in a way,” Tsitsipas said. “You know, sleep is a very vital, important thing, and recovery is the most important thing when competing and playing big Slams like this.” World number two Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus powered past Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4 on Tuesday to reach the French Open semifinals. The match was highly anticipated with Svitolina, who last year became a mother, refusing to shake hands with players from Russia or Belarus following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine last year, which it calls a ‘special military operation’.