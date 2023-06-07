‘India no longer taken lightly by Australia, has earned respect as Test team’

Prolific batter Virat Kohli says the Indian Test team has earned formidable Australia’s respect after beating them twice in their own backyard and they are no longer taken lightly in the traditional format. Putting up a solid show of grit and gumption, India pipped Australia in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 editions of the Border-Gavaskar trophy by a similar 2-1 margin. ”Rivalry was intense in the beginning, the environment was also very tense. But since we have won in Australia twice, the rivalry has turned into respect and we are not taken lightly anymore as a Test team,” Kohli told Star Sports. ”We can feel that respect when we play against Australia, that ‘they have beaten us twice in our own backyard back-to-back and it will be a battle of equals’.” ”There used be tension in the air which is not the case now. When you achieve a standing, make your presence felt in the ground no one takes you lightly.” The familiar foes are slated to play the World Test Championship final at The Oval starting Wednesday. The talismanic Indian batter said he is always motivated to do well against Australia as they seldom give opportunities to their opponents to excel. ”I understand that mindset that all 11 players are on the same page and they will look to capitalise on even an inch. So, my motivation increases against this team (Australia) that is so aware and competitive, I have to elevate my game. ”The motivation and drive they have, they won’t let you comeback in the game. So I had to take my game to the next level,” Kohli said.