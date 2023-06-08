RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5%

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) today once again hit the pause button and decided to keep key benchmark policy rate at 6.5%.

Announcing the bi-monthly monetary policy, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Monetary Policy Committee has unanimously decided to keep repo rate unchanged.

“MPC voted unanimously to leave repo rate unchanged at 6.5%. MPC voted 5 members to 1 to remain focused on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation progressively aligns with the target,” Shaktikanta Das said.