Google introduces 2 new voices for Assistant app

Tech giant Google has introduced two new voices, Lime and Indigo, for its virtual assistant software application ‘Google Assistant’. “We added two new styles to our collection of US English voices, designed to bring more diversity to your current options,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Wednesday. To find the new voices, users just have to say, “Hey Google, change your voice.” Last week, it was reported that the tech giant will be shutting down the third-party Google Assistant Notes & Lists integration on June 20. Users have long had the option in Google Assistant settings to select a Notes & Lists provider for voice commands that allow users to create or edit a list/note on speakers and Smart Displays.