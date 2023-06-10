DMK has an important role to play in Oppn’s alliance: Udhay

Ahead of the meeting of the top Opposition leaders in Patna, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader and Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin on Saturday said that his party has an important role to play in the Opposition’s alliance as they were always against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “DMK has an important role to play in this opposition alliance because we have always been against BJP.”, Udhayanidhi Stalin told the media.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday said he would participate in the opposition meeting of the top Opposition leaders convened by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, to mobilise the opposition against the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Janta Dal (United) President Lalan Singh on Wednesday confirmed that the meeting will be held in Patna on June 23.