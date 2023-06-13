Centre unable to protect details of Indians: Cong

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday intensified its attack on the Centre over the alleged data breach on CoWIN platform and accused it of not being able to protect the personal details of crores of people.

Asserting that the CoWIN portal was completely safe with adequate safeguards for data privacy, the government has dismissed as “mischievous” the claims of data breach on the platform and said the matter has been reviewed by the country’s nodal cyber security agency CERT-In. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said neither does the Narendra Modi government care about the right to privacy of citizens nor about national security. “Overall, the situation is clear. The Modi government neither cares about the fundamental right to privacy of 140 crore people nor about national security. Data privacy law has not been made and no national security policy has been implemented on cyber attacks,” he said in a tweet in Hindi.

“No matter how much an irresponsible Modi government covers up the CoWIN data leak, three things are clear – The public’s personal data is not secure. All Indians know how in 2017 the Modi government strongly opposed the Supreme Court declaring Right to Privacy as a fundamental right.