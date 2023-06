Patna: Bihar Minister Santosh Kumar Suman today quit Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led cabinet, alleging pressure to merge his party with Mr Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). “Our party’s existence was under threat, I did this to protect it,” he said.

“When we were not even invited, when we were not even recognised as a party, how would we have been invited?” he says when asked if his party Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will attend the big Opposition party meeting in Patna on June 23.