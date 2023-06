New Delhi: According to S Somanath, the chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Chandrayaan-3 will be launched between 12 and 19 July if the tests go as planned.

Chandrayaan-3 is the third in the series of India’s Moon missions.

Somanath revealed this launch period during the unveiling of a one-day workshop and space exhibition organised by ISRO at Kothavara St Xavier’s College, Vaikam, in the Kottayam district.