Senthilbalaji under judicial custody till 28 June

Sessions Court principal Judge S Alli, Chennai today ordered judicial custody for Tamilnadu Minister Senthilbalaji till 28 June after he was taken for enquiry by ED officials.

Alli visited the Omandurar hospital where Senthilbalaji is admitted after he complained of chest pain today. Enforcement Department counsel Ramesh had sought to remand the minister before Judge S Alli.

Senthilbalaji was arrested by ED sleuths in the early hours of Wednesday under provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act.