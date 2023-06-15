TN Govt withdraws permission given to the CBI

Tamil Nadu government has withdrawn the permission given to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the state. “Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Central Act XXV of 1946) states that the Central Bureau of Investigation should obtain the prior permission of the respective state government even if it is conducting an investigation in any state. The Government of Tamil Nadu now revoked the general prior permission granted under the said Act in the years 1989 and 1992 for certain types of cases, read an official communique from state home department. Therefore, the CBI shall obtain the prior permission of the state government before conducting further investigations in the state, ” a release from state government said.