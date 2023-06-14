No vendetta, says Annamalai

Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai on Wednesday said that the arrest of State Electricity, Prohibition and Excise Minister V Senthilbalaji is a complete legal action and there is no political vendetta.

“Everything is being done under the supervision of the Supreme Court. Based on the evidence gathered, ED initiated the legal action. The opposition’s allegations have been thoroughly politicised. There is no truth in their allegations,” IPS officer turned politician Annamalai said alluding to the DMK and other parties’ statements.