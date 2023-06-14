‘ED should take legal action’

AIADMK leader and former minister D Jayakumar said, “The Enforcement Directorate has done its work legally.

Till yesterday, Senthil Balaji was well, but when the ED arrested him, he started having chest pain.

ED should get a doctor from AIIMS to inspect his health and take legal action”.

Reacting to the arrest of State Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan said that the BJP uses such tactics to intimidate governments in non-BJP-ruled states.

“There is no disagreement that the Supreme Court has issued some directions to the ED on the case. But, he has been arrested to exert pressure on the Chief Minister who has been continuously opposing the BJP. VCK strongly condemns the arrest,” he said.