Asia Cup: Will Pak play in India?

Islamabad: Batting great Javed Miandad spewed fresh venom at India, saying Pakistan should not travel to the neighbouring country for matches, including this year’s ICC ODI World Cup, until the BCCI agrees to send its team to his nation first.

As per the draft schedule prepared by the ICC, Pakistan are scheduled to play India in the blockbuster World Cup clash at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad on October 15. But the 66-year-old former captain feels it is now India’s time to reciprocate by touring Pakistan.

India last visited Pakistan in 2008 for the 50-over Asia Cup. Since then bilateral cricket ties were suspended due to long-standing geo-political tensions between the two nations. Miandad feels sports not be mixed with politics.