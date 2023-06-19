Manipur violence: RSS urges govt, people to restore peace

New Delhi: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday urged the Manipur government, the local administration and the people of the Northeast state, racked by ethnic violence, to make a common cause in restoring peace at the earliest and overcome the “trust deficit”, which, it claimed, was the root cause for the prevailing situation.

An official release, quoting RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, stated, “The continuous violence that has been going on in Manipur for the last 45 days is extremely worrisome.The violence and uncertainty that started in Manipur after the protest rally organised in Churachandpur on May 3, 2023, at the time of Lai Haraoba festival is to be condemned.”