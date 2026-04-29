Amit Shah hails BJP’s Gujarat local body polls

New Delhi, Apr 29:

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to voters in Gujarat and the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency after the BJP secured a sweeping victory in the state’s local self-government elections.​ In his statement, Shah said the mandate reflected strong public backing for the BJP across Gujarat’s urban and rural local bodies.​

“This victory is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spirit of ‘Nation First’, politics of development, and the tireless hard work and intense efforts of BJP’s dedicated workers under extreme heat,” he said.​ Shah extended congratulations to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, organisation general secretary Ratnakarji, and other party office bearers, along with BJP workers across the state.​

He said the outcome demonstrated public endorsement of the government’s vision for a “peaceful, secure, developed and prosperous Gujarat” and its welfare policies under the current state leadership.​ He also urged all BJP candidates who won in the local body elections to remain “committed and accountable” to citizens in public service.