SC orders removal of stray dog from streets

New Delhi, May 19:

The Supreme Court of India on Tuesday refused to modify its earlier order directing the removal of stray dogs from public streets, stressing that rising incidents of dog bites cannot be ignored.

The court dismissed petitions filed by animal welfare groups seeking changes to its previous directive. It reiterated that stray dogs picked up from public places should not be released back into the same locations after sterilisation, maintaining a firm stance on the issue.

During the hearing, the bench observed that many states and Union Territories have failed to implement effective measures to control the stray dog population. It noted that the lack of proper infrastructure and consistent action has contributed to the growing problem.

Highlighting concerns over public safety, the court pointed to increasing reports of dog attacks in residential areas and other public spaces. It said such incidents reflect administrative shortcomings and pose a serious risk to citizens.

The court also warned that failure to comply with its directions could invite strict action, including contempt proceedings against authorities. It emphasised that while animal welfare remains important, it cannot come at the cost of human safety.

Reaffirming its position, the court called for a balanced and effective approach to manage stray dogs while ensuring the safety and well being of the public.