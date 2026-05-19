TN will not bow to pressure on PM SHRI scheme: Minister Rajmohan

Chennai, May 19:

Tamil Nadu Minister Rajmohan Arumugam on Tuesday asserted that the state government will not succumb to any pressure regarding the implementation of the PM SHRI Scheme.

Addressing the issue, the minister made it clear that the government, led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay, will take decisions based on the state’s policies and priorities, and not under external influence. His remarks come amid continuing debate over the scheme and its linkage with broader education policy issues.

The PM SHRI scheme, introduced by the Union government, aims to upgrade selected schools into model institutions aligned with the National Education Policy. However, it has also been at the centre of political discussions in Tamil Nadu, particularly over concerns related to policy alignment and autonomy.

Rajmohan reiterated that the state government remains firm in its stand and will safeguard its established policy framework. He emphasised that decisions concerning education would be taken keeping in mind the interests of students and the long-standing principles followed by the state.

The statement underscores the government’s position amid ongoing exchanges between the state and the Centre on education policies, with the issue expected to remain a key point of discussion in the coming days.