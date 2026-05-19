Tamil Nadu Cabinet expansion expected soon

Chennai, May 19:

The Tamil Nadu government led by C. Joseph Vijay is expected to undertake a cabinet expansion in the coming days, with discussions intensifying over the inclusion of new ministers to strengthen the administration.

Sources indicate that the expansion is being planned to address the increasing administrative workload and to ensure broader political representation across the state. The current cabinet, formed after the electoral victory of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, has a limited number of ministers handling multiple key portfolios.

According to political sources, only leaders from the Indian National Congress are likely to be accommodated in the ministry as part of the expansion, with no representation expected for other alliance partners at this stage. This indicates a cautious and selective approach by the leadership in balancing coalition dynamics.

The proposed expansion is also expected to include legislators from various regions, with emphasis on maintaining geographical and social balance. A mix of experienced leaders and first-time MLAs could be inducted, aimed at strengthening governance and administrative efficiency.

Meanwhile, there has been no decision so far on inducting ministers from the faction of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam led by S. P. Velumani, which had extended support to the government during the trust vote. The leadership is said to be taking a cautious stance on this issue amid evolving political considerations.

Senior leaders who were not accommodated during the initial cabinet formation are also under consideration. The move is expected to improve governance delivery while strengthening internal political stability.

An official announcement regarding the new ministers is expected soon, with the expansion likely to play a key role in shaping the next phase of governance under the Vijay-led administration.