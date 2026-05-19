Journalist stabbed by ganja gang in Tiruvarur

Thiruvarur, May 19:

In a shocking incident, a journalist was brutally attacked and repeatedly stabbed by a gang allegedly involved in ganja-related activities in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvarur district.

According to initial reports, the assailants forcibly entered the journalist’s house and carried out the attack in a violent manner. The victim sustained multiple stab injuries and was rushed to a hospital for treatment. His condition is reported to be critical.

Preliminary information suggests that the attack may be linked to the journalist’s work, with suspicions that he had been reporting on illegal activities involving ganja networks in the region. The gang is believed to have targeted him in retaliation.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that the attackers may have lured the journalist under the pretext of talks before launching the assault in front of family members, intensifying the brutality of the incident.

Police have registered a case and launched a manhunt to trace and arrest those involved. Security has been tightened in the area, and investigations are underway to determine the exact motive and identify all members of the gang.

The incident has raised serious concerns over the safety of journalists and the growing influence of drug-related criminal networks in parts of the state.