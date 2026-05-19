EPS holds key meet as AIADMK faces internal rift

Chennai, May 19:

Amid growing internal tensions, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, on Tuesday began an interactive meeting with top party office-bearers, including district secretaries, at the party headquarters.

The meeting comes against the backdrop of increasing pressure from a rebel faction within the party, which has extended support to the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government and is demanding that a general council meeting be convened.

Palaniswami, who had earlier attempted to strike a conciliatory tone by urging dissenters not to “become fireflies,” chose to hold discussions at the party headquarters instead of his Greenways Road residence as initially planned. He arrived at the venue along with his supporters, signalling the importance of the meeting in addressing the ongoing crisis.

In a significant move ahead of the meeting, the AIADMK leadership replaced district secretaries in 26 districts, including 12 legislators who had voted in favour of the TVK government during the floor test held on May 13.

The breakaway faction, led by senior leaders such as C. Ve. Shanmugam, S. P. Velumani, and C. Vijayabaskar, has been stripped of party posts but continues to assert its position. The group is reportedly preparing to convene a general council meeting independently, seeking full support for the government led by Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay.

This move has been strongly opposed by Palaniswami, who is working to maintain party unity and discipline amid the unfolding political developments.

The current developments underline a critical phase for the AIADMK, as it navigates internal divisions while attempting to retain its political footing. The outcome of the ongoing consultations is expected to shape the party’s immediate strategy and determine how it responds to the growing influence of the rival TVK within its ranks.