DMK faces internal heat after poll setback

Chennai, May 19:

The electoral setback in the recently concluded Assembly elections has triggered visible unrest within the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, with criticism now reaching the inner circle of party president M. K. Stalin. Several party functionaries have reportedly expressed dissatisfaction over the role played by his son-in-law Sabarisan Vedamurthy and his political consultancy firm in the party’s defeat.

During internal review meetings, second-rung leaders are said to have pointed fingers at the Populus Empowerment Network (PEN), which handled key aspects of the party’s election campaign, including strategy and candidate selection. Critics within the party argue that decisions taken by the firm weakened the DMK’s grassroots connect and alienated local cadres.

The dissatisfaction reflects a broader concern among party members that over-reliance on centralized campaign strategies may have overlooked ground realities and local dynamics.

Responding to the criticism, Sabarisan issued a statement acknowledging that scrutiny and criticism are integral to democracy. However, he cautioned against attributing the electoral outcome to a single factor.

“Oversimplifying a large political outcome into one narrative is not useful because it does not reflect reality,” he said, indirectly addressing the allegations surrounding PEN’s role in the setback.

He further explained that PEN was established to modernize political communication, enhance digital engagement, and introduce structured outreach methods to better connect with the public.

Reaffirming the firm’s commitment, Sabarisan stated that PEN would continue to introspect and learn from the outcome. Drawing inspiration from Stalin’s leadership, he emphasized the importance of listening, adapting, and addressing shortcomings honestly.

The developments highlight growing internal churn within the DMK as it reassesses its strategies and attempts to rebuild momentum after the electoral loss.