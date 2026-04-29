Gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s aide Salim Dola deported to India

New Delhi, Apr 29:

In a significant breakthrough for Indian law enforcement and intelligence agencies, Salim Dola, a close aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and a key figure in an international drug syndicate, was deported on Tuesday. The operation marks a major step in the country’s ongoing crackdown on transnational narcotics networks.

According to sources, Dola was brought to Delhi airport in the early hours aboard a special aircraft following a coordinated operation involving Indian intelligence agencies and their international counterparts. Officials confirmed that the deportation was carried out after sustained efforts and close collaboration between multiple agencies across jurisdictions.

According to sources, Dola is currently being interrogated by intelligence agencies in Delhi and will subsequently be handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai for further investigation. He is expected to be questioned in connection with several cases related to large-scale drug trafficking and international smuggling.