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Arjun Das–Anna Ben’s Con City enters dubbing stage

The makers of Con City, starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben, have announced that the film has entered the dubbing phase, marking a key step in its post-production process.
NT BureauBy No Comments
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The makers of Con City, starring Arjun Das and Anna Ben, have announced that the film has entered the dubbing phase, marking a key step in its post-production process.
Directed by Harish Durairaj, the film recently completed shooting and is progressing steadily towards release. The project is described as a comedy family entertainer and is backed by Power House Pictures. Sean Roldan is composing the music.

Apart from the lead pair, the film features an ensemble cast including Yogi Babu, Vadivukkarasi and others in pivotal roles. With dubbing now underway, the film has moved closer to completion, and is expected to hit theatres soon.

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