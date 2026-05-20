GCC plans biometric attendance system for employees

Chennai, May 20:

The Greater Chennai Corporation is planning to introduce a biometric attendance system for its employees to ensure proper attendance and adherence to full eight-hour work shifts.

The move follows repeated complaints about employees not reporting to duty on time, particularly in the Ambattur zone involving conservancy sanitary inspectors. According to official data, the civic body has more than 36,000 employees, including permanent staff and contract workers.

Under the proposed system, employees may be required to mark attendance twice a day using biometric devices. For field staff and officials engaged in inspections, a mobile application with geofencing technology is also being considered. The app would record live location and capture photographs at the time of attendance marking.

GCC Commissioner G S Sameeran said discussions on the feasibility of the project are currently at a preliminary stage. Former Commissioner J Kumaragurubaran noted that similar proposals, including face-recognition attendance systems and mobile apps for field workers, had been discussed earlier.

At present, biometric attendance is implemented for administrative staff at the Ripon Building, while some senior officials remain exempt from the system.