Heat peaks at 40°C even as rains lash parts of TN

Chennai, May 20:

Several parts of Tamil Nadu reeled under intense summer heat on Tuesday, even as widespread rainfall brought temporary relief in many districts due to changing weather patterns.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Tiruttani and Chennai recorded scorching temperatures of around 104°F (40°C). Other cities such as Vellore touched 102°F, while Madurai, Erode and Tiruchirappalli hovered close to 100°F.

At the same time, several districts experienced significant rainfall. Kanniyakumari district recorded the highest rainfall at 163 mm, as widespread showers lashed the State under the influence of atmospheric circulation extending from the south coastal Andhra region.

Meteorologists said multiple weather systems, including a trough stretching from East Uttar Pradesh to Lakshadweep and a cyclonic circulation over south coastal Andhra Pradesh, are currently influencing the State’s weather. Heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms is likely in districts such as Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Theni, Erode and Dindigul over the next few days.

In Chennai, the sky is expected to remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain and thunderstorms in some areas. However, officials cautioned that temperatures are likely to remain high despite the rainfall activity, which is expected to continue until May 23.