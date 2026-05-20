TNEA 2026 Applications Cross 2 Lakh Mark

Chennai, May 20:

The number of applications for Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2026 has crossed the 2 lakh mark, indicating strong interest among students seeking admission to BE, BTech and BArch courses across the State.

The online registration process, which began on May 3 through the [TNEA Online Portal](https://www.tneaonline.org?utm_source=chatgpt.com), has been witnessing steady participation, with thousands of students applying daily for engineering seats in Tamil Nadu colleges.

According to official data, a total of 2,06,586 students have registered so far. Of these, 1,31,595 candidates have paid the application fee, while 89,397 applicants have uploaded their certificates for verification.

To assist students without internet access, the Tamil Nadu government has set up 110 facilitation centres across the State to support application registration and counselling processes.

The last date to submit applications is June 2, while original certificates can be uploaded until June 6. Random numbers will be assigned on June 5, and the rank list will be released on June 29.

Officials said the rising number of registrations highlights increasing competition for engineering admissions in Tamil Nadu this year.