Plea filed in HC against paid darshan system in temples

Chennai, May 20:

A petition has been filed in the Madras High Court seeking the abolition of the “special paid darshan” system in temples administered by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department.

The petition was submitted by Andal P Chokkalingam, who contended that fees of up to ₹500 are being collected from devotees under the pretext of crowd management for special darshan in several temples across Tamil Nadu.

According to the petitioner, the practice results in discrimination based on financial status and is in violation of constitutional principles ensuring equality. The plea has urged the court to direct the HR&CE Department to take necessary steps to abolish the special paid darshan system in temples under its administration.

The matter is expected to come up for hearing before the court in the coming days.