Karuppu Makers Apologise to Ilaiyaraaja, Remove Controversial Dialogue

The makers of Karuppu, directed by RJ Balaji, have issued an apology to legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja over a dialogue in the film that referred to royalty-related issues.

In a statement released on social media, production house Dream Warrior Pictures expressed regret over the concern caused by the dialogue. The makers clarified that there was no intention to offend or disrespect the veteran composer, his contributions, or his rights in any manner.

They further stated that the reference was part of a broader satirical context and not aimed as a personal remark. However, acknowledging the sentiments involved, the team has decided to remove the particular portion from future versions of the film.

Reiterating their admiration, the makers praised Ilaiyaraaja’s immense contribution to Indian cinema and music, noting that his work has inspired generations.

Karuppu, featuring Suriya, Trisha and RJ Balaji in lead roles, has opened strongly at the box office and is emerging as a major commercial success. The film’s music is composed by Sai Abhyankkar.