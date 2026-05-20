Sanju Samson attends Athiradi event, Praises Basil Joseph’s dedication

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson made a special appearance at the pre-release event of Athiradi, adding star power to the promotional celebrations held in the city.

Directed by Arun Anirudhan, Athiradi features Tovino Thomas, Basil Joseph, Vineeth Sreenivasan and Riya Shibu in key roles. The film, written by Arun Anirudhan and Paulson Skaria, is set for a multi-language release across Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

Speaking at the event, Samson said he could not turn down the invitation as it came from a friend. “When a friend invites you, there is simply no way you can say no. I am genuinely happy to be here,” he said, describing his first experience attending a film function.

He also heaped praise on Basil Joseph, highlighting his discipline and commitment. “Basil is always cheerful, but when it comes to work, he becomes extremely focused. Whatever he does, he gives his absolute best. When he invited me, I could see the effort behind this film and wanted to support him,” Samson noted.

The cricketer also revealed that he had been approached for a small role in the film but chose to wait for a more substantial opportunity. Reflecting on his cricket journey, he said playing for Chennai Super Kings has increased his sense of responsibility and strengthened his bond with Chennai, which he now considers a second home.

Director Arun Anirudhan said the film’s title was suggested by Basil Joseph and reflects the film’s energetic tone. He added that the college-based entertainer is designed to appeal to a wide audience. Writer Paulson Skaria emphasised efforts to make the Tamil version feel natural rather than dubbed.

Basil Joseph, who has dubbed in Tamil for the film, said the process helped him connect more with the language and audience. He expressed confidence that Athiradi would entertain viewers across age groups, citing its strong response in Malayalam.

With a mix of humour, youthful energy and a multi-language release strategy, Athiradi is gearing up for a wide theatrical release in the coming weeks.