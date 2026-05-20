Ram Charan’s Peddi trailer packs power, sport & spectacle

The trailer of Peddi, starring Ram Charan, was unveiled amid much fanfare, setting the stage for one of the most anticipated Pan-India releases. Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film promises a raw rural action-sports drama that blends emotion, grit and high-octane visuals.

Unlike conventional hero-centric teasers, the trailer presents a grounded narrative where sport and survival intersect. Ram Charan plays Peddi, a rugged, multi-skilled athlete who navigates life through sheer physical strength, competing in cricket, wrestling and sprinting. His rise earns admiration from villagers but also sparks rivalry with a powerful landlord, hinting at an intense conflict.

The trailer stands out for its striking visuals and immersive world-building. From action sequences on railway platforms to intense sporting clashes, the film appears to push beyond typical genre boundaries. A notable highlight is the fusion of cricket and wrestling in a high-energy sequence that underscores the film’s unique storytelling approach.

Janhvi Kapoor adds emotional depth with a graceful performance, while a strong supporting cast including Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani enhances the narrative weight.

On the technical front, cinematographer R Rathnavelu delivers expansive visuals, while production designer Avinash Kolla crafts a textured rural backdrop. The music by A R Rahman elevates both the emotional and action-driven moments.

Backed by Vriddhi Cinemas in association with Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, Peddi is mounted on a grand scale. With its powerful trailer and high production values, the film has generated significant buzz ahead of its release.