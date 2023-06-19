Heavy rains across Chennai

Chennai: As Chennai received rainfall since Sunday, traffic congestion was reported from several areas in the city and its suburbs Monday.

Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) started pumping out the stagnated rainwater on the roads based on the complaints received by the residents. Followed by overnight rain, stagnated rainwater pumping out and dredging works are being carried out by 2,000 field workers in many areas including Vallurvarkottam high road, Noor Veerasamy Street, Royapettah, Mylapore, Ambattur, Triplicane and Thiruvottiyur high road.

Traffic- snarls at many places

Office-goers had a tough time wading through water. Traffic-jams were the order of the day at Gandhi-Irwin Road, Arcot Road, GST Road, Kamaraj Salai, Koyambedu Stretch among others. Traffic cops had a tough time regulating the traffic. The potholes were filled with water and stagnant water on the roadside made it impossible for motorists to drive through fast. Residents of Chromepet, Perungalathur, Kelambakkam, East Tambaram and Manambakkam had a difficult time reaching the main road. Commuters were held up along the OMR for about an hour as traffic was bottlenecked due to metro work and rain.

Metro Rail works add to woes

With Metro Rail works on at several parts, knee -deep water made life miserable at Porur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram, Poonamalle. Motorists say wading through water in already shrunk road due to Metro Rail.worls on a rainy day is a Herculean task. At Vadapalani Arcot Road, water could be seen everywhere. Motorists wanf officials to use motor pumps to drain the water.

Suburbs receive good spell

Chennai’s neighbourhood and several other districts in Tamil Nadu have also recorded rainfall since Sunday. Tirusulam, Tambaram, Urappakam among other areas witnessed decent spell. Thiruvallur, Vellore, Kanchipuram, Chengalpet received good rains.

More rains predicted

According to the forecast by the weather department, light to moderate rain is likely to occur in many places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry area for the next couple of days.

Flights delayed

Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, and Chengalpattu woke up to heavy rains and thunderstorms on Monday, leading to the government declaring a holiday for schools.

Due to a heavy rain spell, more than six Chennai-bound international flights were diverted to Bengaluru. Rains led to delays in the departure of a dozen international flights.

Chennai’s Meenambakkam received heavy rains of 13.7 cm of rainfall till 5.30 am on Monday.