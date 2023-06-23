In the Canadian Grand Prix held on last Sunday, Red Bull’s driver Sergio Perez finished the race in the sixth position which is poor by his standards and for Red Bull as well. As per the official website of Formula 1, in a recent interview, Sergio Perez said, “I am more concerned about my drop in performance.” Sergio Perez’s performance has been poor last few races. Considerably in the Monaco Grand Prix and in the Canadian Grand Prix. According to the official website of Formula 1, Red Bull’s driver Sergio Perez said, “Right now, I am more concerned about my drop in performance than my place in the championship because the pace is just not there.” He further said, “It is important we take time to understand the weekend because this race, in particular, has been poor in pace and we need to get on top of it. I have confidence in myself and know what I can do but today we were not good.” The Mexican national, Sergio Perez said, “You never have any pressure on you, it has been a difficult period but I am here to perform and I need to do that in the next few races.” Red Bull’s team principal Christian Horner showed support for his driver as he said, “Perez had a fairly tough race, he would be looking at ways to improve on his performance”.